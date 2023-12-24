Open Menu

Baloch Protesters Granted Bail, Set To Be Released: Islamabad Police

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Baloch protesters granted bail, set to be released: Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police announced on Sunday that the bail for all detained Baloch protesters, apprehended during a recent demonstration, has been approved, and they are in the process of being released.

According to a statement released today by Islamabad police, the detained protesters had demanded the release of their fellows during meetings with a committee formed by the Prime Minister and the Governor of Balochistan.

"In compliance with legal requirements, the bail for the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released," stated the police.

Families of the detained individuals are urged to contact the police for information, facilitating the provision of legal assistance. Furthermore, the public is encouraged to report any unusual activities by calling 15 or utilizing the ICI 15 app for prompt action.

