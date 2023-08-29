Baloch reviews rehabilitation of roads, bridges affected by floods in Balochistan

On special directive of Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, the Provincial Secretary, Communications and Works (C&W), Ali Akbar Baloch chaired meeting regarding measures to protect the infrastructure due to rains and floods in the province and to make the flash flood water management effective

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :On special directive of Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, the Provincial Secretary, Communications and Works (C&W), Ali Akbar Baloch chaired meeting regarding measures to protect the infrastructure due to rains and floods in the province and to make the flash flood water management effective.

The meeting was attended by National Highway Authority (NHA) officials, Special Secretary Irrigation Department Nadeem Sumalani and senior officials of C&W Department.

In the meeting, issues related to channelization and effective utilization of flood water by NHA and effective communication with provincial government to protect road infrastructure from floods were reviewed.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the current condition of the roads and bridges affected by the recent rains and floods in the province and the progress regarding the rehabilitation.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Communications and Works Department Ali Akbar Baloch said that due to the recent rains and floods, all the important highways and bridges of the province have been damaged.

Due to which the connection of the province with the rest of the provinces was cut off and the economic conditions of the province and the supply of other food items also faced difficulties after damaging communication system in the area, he said.

He said that the Department of C &W along with NHA started the maintenance of highways and bridges on a timely and emergency basis.

The Secretary said that there was still a need for complete rehabilitation of the important highways of the province, on which the Department of C&W has provided all the details regarding the rehabilitation of these highways to the NHA officials.