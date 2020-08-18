Baloch sees big economic prosperity under PTI leadership

Ashraf Iqbal Baloch , a prominent businessman from Gwadar and close associate of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani , showing full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan , sees big economic and social change in Balochistan especially in Gwadar before PTI government completes its five-year term

Talking to APP here , A.I.Baloch -- who is also Vice Chairman of Balochistan Fishermen Cooperative Society working for development of fisheries sector to its big potential and for betterment of fishing community- said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing its best on different fronts �economy, social sector , diplomacy and defence along with promoting democratic process in the country.

He recalled that Imran Khan's party manifesto was to fight against all evils disrupting society and damaging the economy mainly the epidemic of corruption and looting in the country. And, he continued, the Prime Minister was rightly proceeding with his mission of making New Pakistan through better governance , by ensuring law and order, providing secured environment along with maximum facilitation for smart growth of trade and industry, and fast development in the country.

He expressed his satisfaction over the pace of development in the country despite global economic recession after outbreak of COVID-19. Like in other areas of the country, in Balochistan the work on various development projects especially on those linked to China Pakistan Economic Corridor was progressing to the satisfaction and confidence of the people of Balochistan and to the nation as a whole.

" Gwadar Port is already complete and work on allied facilities is going on fast ," he said adding that this port recognized as a major international port would prove a game-changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

It is ideally located complemented with natural port features like the best harbor and very deep water attracting in-transit huge ships called 'Mother Ships.' CPEC had boosted its importance as world trade mark port.

Baloch paid tribute to Imran Khan and his team for controlling COVID-19 pandemic in the best possible way by striking a wise balance between safety of life and livelihood of the people. In comparison to many other countries , Pakistan had been least affected by coronavirus outbreak. Now, social and economic activities in the country were going on almost normal.

He said there was certain challenges to PTI government but, with his commitment, honesty and practical approach and with the support of his team of Ministers and Advisors Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon overcome all of these and would emerge as a true reformer and builder of the nation.

" Imran Khan is second Quaid-e-Azam and is gaining world recognition," he expressed his emotions.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani , who enjoyed confidence and support of Imran Khan, had also proved his capacity as the best manager for the province despite many odds and limited resources. Jam had been playing very important role in social uplift and the development of this once backward province , especially in timely execution of CPEC projects including Gwadar Port.

A.I.Baloch urged the people of Balochistan to support Imran Khan'svision and policies , and Balochistan government led by Jam Kamal KhanAlyani for the better future of the province and the country.