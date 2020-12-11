UrduPoint.com
Baloch Took Charge As Municipal Commissioner Sukkur

Fri 11th December 2020

Baloch took charge as Municipal Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Muhammad Ali Baloch took charge as Municipal Commissioner of Sukkur Municipal Administration here on Friday.

After assuming his new responsibility, he met with Taluka Municipal officers at his office and expressed resolved to work together for the construction and development.

He directed the departmental heads and officials to work above personal interest and work on priority for the betterment of the Sukkur.

He also called up the officials to play their important role for the resolution of civic problems of the people. He also vowed to make significant efforts to provide relief to the people.

