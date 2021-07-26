UrduPoint.com
Baloch Urges Federal Government To Announce Compensation For Flood Hit People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:17 PM

Baloch urges federal government to announce compensation for flood hit people

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-formal Education, Mir Asadullah Baloch urged federal government to announce compensation for flood affectees to address problems of public in rain affected areas in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-formal education, Mir Asadullah Baloch urged Federal government to announce compensation for flood affectees to address problems of public in rain affected areas in the province.

"Rehabilitation of rain affected people as well as roads network should be ensured for provision of facilities in the areas", he said while talking to APP. Asadullah Baloch said that funds should be released for flood affected areas as per the need to deal with the emergency situation.

The minister directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to make all arrangements to rehabilitate the flood affectees , adding that data should be collected in liaison with all departments concerns.

He said all concerned departments, agencies and district administrations should take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising out of the recent rains, ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province.

The departments should relocate population from the affected areas to safer places, enhance awareness among the people to take precautionary measures in these areas and issue travel advisory in the wake of forecast of more rains.

The teams along with heavy machinery should be deployed for repairing and rehabilitation of the affected people, roads and others.

At least 24 people, including four women, lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in different cities of Balochistan during the current monsoon season.

According to report issued by Balochistan PDMA, around 10 people sustained injuries due to heavy rains in the current monsoon season in various districts of the province.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Kech, Lasbella, Pishin, Mashkel, Chaghi, Ziarat and Washuk.

The PDMA report also informed that 18 houses were completely and partially damaged due to recent rains and flood. Around seven road bridges were also damaged. The heavy rain has also caused the loss in livestock and agriculture sector of the province.

