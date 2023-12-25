Balochisan marks birth anniversary of Qaid-e-Azam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was marked in Balochistan on Monday, paying rich tribute to the late father of the nation.

The main ceremony, in this connection was organized at the Qaid Residency Ziarat, attended by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, as the Chief Guest and Corps Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Khan, IGFC North Chaudhry Amir Ajmal, caretaker provincial ministers, and other notables in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister Balochistan underlined the significance of adherence to the golden principles of Qaid-Azam underscored the steadfast commitment to eliminate terrorism.

We as a nation are united and the conspiracies of the enemies to create anarchy in Balochisan would be spoiled with government determination.

Expressing the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism, he asked the anti-peace elements to surrender before the state and turn to normal live. The terrorists never succeed in their nefarious designs, he vowed.

Paying homage to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM said sacrifices made by the father of the nation resulted in the formation of Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the present provincial government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people by leading Balochistan on the path of peace and development.

The role of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan has been very important in the development of the province. They have always played an important role in health, sports festivals, floods and other natural calamities.

The current caretaker government has taken positive steps to help the people of Balochistan, he said, adding that the issuance of Balochistan health card is a gift to the people.

Similarly, steps are being taken to give full attention to education, health and development works in Balochistan.

He termed CPEC a game changer as saying CPEC guarantees for the bright future of Pakistan.As a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship, this project will be completed in any case, he vowed.

