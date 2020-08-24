Balochisatn govt. establishes facilitation centre in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has established a one-window facilitation center in Federal capital to provide up to date information and guidance to local and foreign investors about business opportunities in various sectors of the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, in a statement said investors would be encouraged to benefit from business friendly policies and opportunities.

In this regard, the branch offices of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT) would also be established in various cities with aim to provide access to the investors to get information in their own cities.

He said Islamabad office was established under the first phase of the initiative and offices would be set up in Gwadar and Karachi in next phase which would help increase investment and trade activities in the province.

The CM said government was taking steps to boost provincial economy by creating more business activities.

"The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of business in the province which will provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors," he said.

He said economic development of the province was a top priority of the Balochistan government for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

He said tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost revenue of the province while further stabilizing economy.

The provincial government has also announced establishment of Balochistan Minerals Exploration Company aimed at accelerating minerals' exploration activities in the province.

The company would make development of mineral resources of the province to boost the investors' confidence and increase investment in mineral sector.

Chief Executive BBOIT, Farman Zarkon said establishment of Islamabad office was an important step for encouragement of domestic and foreign investment in the province.

Under the visionary leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, a major step has been taken to promote local and foreign investment in the province by implementing a comprehensive strategy to attract and make them aware of investment opportunities in the province, Farman Zarkon said.

He said information and guidance on investment opportunities in various sectors in Balochistan would be provided to the investors.

He added that the office would provide facilities and information including visa, security, NOC, registration and travel to foreign investors.