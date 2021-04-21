UrduPoint.com
Balochisatn Govt. To Set Up One-window Facilitation Centre In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Balochisatn govt. to set up one-window facilitation centre in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has planned to set up a one-window facilitation center in Quetta to provide up to date information and guidance to local and foreign investors about business opportunities in various sectors of the province.

The investors would be encouraged to benefit from business friendly policies and opportunities, an official of Balochistan government said.

"The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of business in the province which will provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors," he said.

He said economic development of the province was a top priority of the Balochistan government for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

He said tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost revenue of the province while further stabilizing economy.

Under the visionary leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, a major step has been taken to promote local and foreign investment in the province by implementing a comprehensive strategy to attract and make them aware of investment opportunities in the province.

He said information and guidance on investment opportunities in various sectors in Balochistan would be provided to the investors.

He added that the office would provide facilities and information including visa, security, NOC, registration and travel to foreign investors.

The development of Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase-2 was also among the top priorities of the government, adding that the carpeting and extension of the main road in Hub Industrial Zone was also in process, he informed.

Concept paper of proposed project for rehabilitation of carpet centers in Chaman, Sibi and Ziarat has been prepared which would help increase investment and trade activities in the province.

