Balochistan: 66,000 illegal immigrants repatriated in one week: Jan Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 66000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated through the Chaman border during one week of the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 66000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated through the Chaman border during one week of the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the country.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said that the peaceful and orderly repatriation of illegal immigrants was ongoing according to the instructions of Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Around 26000 illegal immigrants, came from Sindh have been sent back to Afghanistan through the Chaman border and added that 200 people residing illegally in Balochistan have been arrested.

The government would send back illegal immigrants under international law, but some nefarious elements are trying unsuccessfully to use this process for their motives.

He said, “They are propagandizing that the process of repatriation will stop after the caretaker government tenure, that is wrong, the next government will also follow this road map to deport illegal foreigners”.

Jan Achakzai said that Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister should observe diplomatic norms and refrain from making accusations.

He said that illegal residents were a burden on the country's economy and socio-political system. The minister added that some of them were not only involved in incidents of terrorism but also have been found involved in many serious crimes.

The Afghan government should prepare arrangements to take back their citizens so that the illegal immigrants can go back to their homeland, he added.