Open Menu

Balochistan: 66,000 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated In One Week: Jan Achakzai

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Balochistan: 66,000 illegal immigrants repatriated in one week: Jan Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 66000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated through the Chaman border during one week of the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 66000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated through the Chaman border during one week of the evacuation of illegal foreigners from the country.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said that the peaceful and orderly repatriation of illegal immigrants was ongoing according to the instructions of Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Around 26000 illegal immigrants, came from Sindh have been sent back to Afghanistan through the Chaman border and added that 200 people residing illegally in Balochistan have been arrested.

The government would send back illegal immigrants under international law, but some nefarious elements are trying unsuccessfully to use this process for their motives.

He said, “They are propagandizing that the process of repatriation will stop after the caretaker government tenure, that is wrong, the next government will also follow this road map to deport illegal foreigners”.

Jan Achakzai said that Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister should observe diplomatic norms and refrain from making accusations.

He said that illegal residents were a burden on the country's economy and socio-political system. The minister added that some of them were not only involved in incidents of terrorism but also have been found involved in many serious crimes.

The Afghan government should prepare arrangements to take back their citizens so that the illegal immigrants can go back to their homeland, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Road Chaman Border From Government

Recent Stories

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

3 minutes ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

3 minutes ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

2 minutes ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

2 minutes ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

2 minutes ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

2 minutes ago
Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

38 seconds ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

40 seconds ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

41 seconds ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza ..

Pakistan’s 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza arrives in Egypt

45 seconds ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Australia World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Australia World Cup scoreboard

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan