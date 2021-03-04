UrduPoint.com
Balochistan A Land Of Economic Potentials & Possibilities Says Farman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Thursday affirmed that Balochistan is a land of economic potentials and possibilities.

He said Gwadar being connected to the new Silk Road has made the region the center of attention around the World and a ''Gateway'' for exploration of new markets and opportunities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of businessmen called on him at his office where he also briefed them about Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, which under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has achieved many goals, facilitated businesses and investments in the province.

Farman Zarkoon apprised the investors about the incentives given by the Federal and provincial governments saying that the BBoIT has taken all possible steps to promote businesses and industrial activities in the province.

He further emphasized to the business community and investors to take complete advantage of the opportunities available in the province.

Zarkoon stated that huge investments in minerals, fisheries, trade and transportation, tourism, industry, livestock, agriculture, energy and other potential sectors could be made in Balochistan. There are vast opportunities in the province that are yet untapped, he concluded.

