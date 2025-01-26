Open Menu

Balochistan A Strategic Trade Gateway: Shahid Imran

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Balochistan a strategic trade gateway: Shahid Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) regional committee food,Shahid Imran on Sunday highlighted Balochistan’s strategic importance as a global business gateway and a key hub for trade with Central Asia and Europe, driven by its geographical advantages and abundant natural resources.

Talking to media here to a delegation of traders from Quetta,he highlighted FPCCI president,Atif Ikram Shaikh dedicated focus on Balochistan’s development, stressing that inclusive growth and robust economic planning are critical for the province’s economic prosperity.“Without economic development,we cannot achieve sustainable prosperity in Balochistan.We need to move beyond superficial Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) and initiate projects that benefit all,”he added.

Shahid Imran pointed out the need for enhanced infrastructure in Balochistan’s industrial zones,citing the lack of basic facilities like water,electricity and gas as major obstacles to industrial growth.

He noted that while Hub industrial zone near Karachi has flourished others such as the Quetta Industrial Zone and the Bostan special economic zone,remain underutilized. He called for urgent attention to establish projects like expo centers,special economic zones and border markets.

“Balochistan holds immense transit potential and was a vital link for global trade routes.However,economic growth requires collective effort from all stakeholders.Without industrial development,challenges like unemployment and reliance on government jobs will persist.”Shahid added.

He also called for measures to improve trade relations with neighboring countries like Iran and Afghanistan, including organizing a trilateral trade exhibition.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

40 minutes ago
 Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

2 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

11 hours ago
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

14 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan