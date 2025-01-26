Balochistan a strategic trade gateway: Shahid Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) regional committee food,Shahid Imran on Sunday highlighted Balochistan’s strategic importance as a global business gateway and a key hub for trade with Central Asia and Europe, driven by its geographical advantages and abundant natural resources.

Talking to media here to a delegation of traders from Quetta,he highlighted FPCCI president,Atif Ikram Shaikh dedicated focus on Balochistan’s development, stressing that inclusive growth and robust economic planning are critical for the province’s economic prosperity.“Without economic development,we cannot achieve sustainable prosperity in Balochistan.We need to move beyond superficial Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) and initiate projects that benefit all,”he added.

Shahid Imran pointed out the need for enhanced infrastructure in Balochistan’s industrial zones,citing the lack of basic facilities like water,electricity and gas as major obstacles to industrial growth.

He noted that while Hub industrial zone near Karachi has flourished others such as the Quetta Industrial Zone and the Bostan special economic zone,remain underutilized. He called for urgent attention to establish projects like expo centers,special economic zones and border markets.

“Balochistan holds immense transit potential and was a vital link for global trade routes.However,economic growth requires collective effort from all stakeholders.Without industrial development,challenges like unemployment and reliance on government jobs will persist.”Shahid added.

He also called for measures to improve trade relations with neighboring countries like Iran and Afghanistan, including organizing a trilateral trade exhibition.