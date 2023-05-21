Balochistan - A tedious voyage to promote tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Amidst incidents of terrorism and infiltration into the province, Balochistan is still emerging as a land of future tourism, taking great strides in this arena in recent years to reach this eagerly anticipated and laboriously won milestone.

The concentrated approach adopted to explore the true potential of Balochistan's tourism sector has begun to show results with transition from a former hotbed of conflicts to a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers.

The visits of thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world and the country to participate in the centuries-old cave temple Hinglaj Mata festival at Lasbela district of Balochistan in the recent past was a definite indication of the confidence of visitors.

For the first time in last 19 years, the province enjoyed the privilege of hosting 34th national games 2023, besides managing to peacefully organize PSL- eight exhibition cricket match at Bugti Stadium Quetta.

There are amazing mysteries and tales waiting for foreign tourists to whet their curiosity by visiting bucolic landscape of Balochistan, from mesmerizing natural sculpture of sleeping beauty, awe-inspiring Princess of Hope, sun-warmed Istola Island to the oldest archaeological site Mehargarh, dating back to almost 7000 BC, 1860s Fort Sademan, a 3.8 km long Khojak Tunnel built during the British regime, and much more.

Undoubtedly, it is an amazing region with fascinating deserts, breathtaking mountain ranges, a 750-kilometer long scenic coastline with captivating beaches and echo sites, antique juniper sweeping forests, historic ancient structures and enchanting fountains and waterfalls.

"Balochistan is overly optimistic about its future with flourishing tourism sector after diminishing sabotage activities," said Manzoor Hussain, Provincial Secretary Culture and Tourism.

Unveiling details of his recent visit to Germany to attend an international expo, he said, a group of 35 to 40 Berlin tourists is anxious to visit Balochistan. "All those vloggers were enthusiastic to explore natural, historical, cultural, and religious sites of Balochistan and I assured them all the cooperation." "Come and explore Balochistan, take nature's photos, upload videos, and introduce our natural asset world over through your digital platforms," the Secretary informed them. "Drawing their attention to the province's cultural, historical and archeological sites is our top priority." Many countries across the globe earn sufficient amount through tourism and the UNWTO's recent data shows that international arrivals reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. An estimated 235 million tourists traveled internationally in first three months – double than the figure same period last year.

Keeping in view this potential, the government has launched 59 uplift schemes worth Rs 785 million like construction of resorts, hotels, picnic points, parks and other infrastructure to promote tourism.

The Secretary Tourism informed that efforts were afoot to establish facilitation centers across the province to help and guide tourists in visiting places of their choice without any hurdle. This effort would also help the government to compile exact data of the local and international visitors.

Abdullah Achakzai, President Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that the business community in the province was always keen to welcome the tourists. "For nature-loving people, for sure, it is the best choice to discover culturally-rich province of Balochistan." However, he called upon the authorities to engage the business community as well in highlighting our tourism potential abroad to promote the soft image of the country.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist Saleem Shahid, was also confident about the revival of tourism in Balochistan. "Overall situation in the province is idyllic; I foresee a bright future of tourism in the province." "We compare the beaches of Balochistan to those of California and Sydney but concerted efforts were needed to open these pristine beaches to nature-loving tourists," he remarked. "We have to make the NoC process easy to attract foreign tourists. "It will serve as a goodwill gesture and the international guests visiting our land will remember our hospitality for long." Shoaib Baryalai, a local tour guide said every year thousands of people locally and from abroad visit parts of Balochistan and this number could be increased manifold with just a few steps. "Maintaining law and order, warm hospitality, easy mode of traveling and access to sites can do a lot to flourish this sector." "Despite insufficient facilities even 10,000 to 15,000 tourists visit Hanna Lake and this number can be enhanced to thousands more if properly managed," he stated.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is also working on projects to develop Shahban Valley, Hinglaj Mata besides constructing echo sites along beaches, facilitation centers, hotels and motels.

On the other hand, the government is also ensuring congenial atmosphere for foreign tourists by providing easy visa to residents from around 50 countries while others can apply for visas online. After approval from the federal government, the Balochistan government also issues licenses to foreign visitors for wildlife hunting.

With this naturally bestowed land providing ample tourism opportunities to visitors, its cuisine and fruits are less to none. Therefore, it is direly needed to fully tap this potential for earning foreign exchange for our kitty and source of earning for the local people.