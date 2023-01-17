Balochistan achieving development goals in leadership of CM Bizenjo: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus, the province was moving towards development ways after achieving uplifting goals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus, the province was moving towards development ways after achieving uplifting goals.

He said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo by laying the foundation stone of the cricket academy project and the implementation of the Reko-diq project, put the province on road to progress.

He said that public trust was the manifestation of our best performance, we started development projects in accordance with people wishes from day one and completed them.