Balochistan Agriculture Department Initiates Kitchen Gardening Project, Distributing Plants, Seeds

Published July 11, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Asadullah Baloch said the agriculture department has initiated kitchen gardening project in the province, distributing plants and seeds among local people to overcome the looming food security challenges.

He said the department has also devised various teams to create awareness among the dwellers of the province to grow fresh and nutritious vegetables, fruits, and spices (Condiments) in their homes.

The agriculture department has encouraging kitchen gardening and in this regard we provide training to different groups, farmers, individuals and distribute seedlings as well, the minister said.

The local people had expressed a great interest in kitchen gardening and used their home's terrace for growing vegetables and fruits. He further said that the latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture in the province.

Asadullah Baloch said the department through floriculture is ensuring the provision of flowers to the masses. The department has produced 10000 plants in nurseries and distributed on subsidies rate to emphasize the importance of trees.

He added that the department has been introduced trickle irrigation system which was the most efficient water and nutrient delivery system for growing crops in nurseries.

