Balochistan Agriculture Dept Showcases Agri Product In International Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
The government of Balochistan, Department of Agriculture participated in the International Sustainable Agriculture Conference 2024 held in Karachi under the leadership of Special Secretary of Agriculture Jahangir Kakar
The government of Balochistan, Department of Agriculture participated in the International Sustainable Agriculture Conference 2024 held in Karachi under the leadership of Special Secretary of Agriculture Jahangir Kakar.
A statement issued by the Agriculture Department Balochistan said that the two-day conference was organized under the auspices of Pakistan Media Development Foundation, Ripple Concept and Exhibitor tv, which was also supported by the Green Pakistan Initiative.
On this occasion, the Research Wing, Water Management and Extension Wing of Balochistan Department of Agriculture with the support of WWF also set up wonderful stalls which were well appreciated by the participants. In the conference, a panel discussion was also organized on sustainable agriculture, organic agriculture, water management and various topics.
The officers of the Agriculture Department of Balochistan participated in full and provided awareness about the agriculture situation in Balochistan. Along with Special Secretary Agriculture Jahangir Kakar, DG Research Wing Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar, DG Water Management Mehboob Ali, GPI Balochistan Director Irfan Bakhtiari, Syed Rehan Fareed Deputy Director Extension Wing Lasbela were also present.
The two-day international conference was held at a strategic time when agriculture has been identified as a priority sector by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and agricultural productivity through the adoption of Green Corporate Initiative innovations. Committed to improving capacity.
