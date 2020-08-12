UrduPoint.com
Balochistan All Set To Celebrate 73rd Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Government of Balochistan is all set to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day, on August 14 as administration at division and district level was busy in finalizing the ceremonies to be held in connection

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Government of Balochistan is all set to celebrate Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day, on August 14 as administration at division and district level was busy in finalizing the ceremonies to be held in connection.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Commissioners of seven division including Quetta, Kalat, Sibi, Mekran, Rakhshan, Naseerabad and Zhob have finalized Independence Day programs.

"The Independence Day celebrations would start with Flag hoisting ceremonies at government and private institutions in the morning followed by the national anthem and prayers for country's progress," said Liaqat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesman while talking to APP here.

"As per the directives by the CM, district administration would ensure Independence Day celebrations are well planned under COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.," Deputy Commissioner said that preparations of the "Youm e Azadi was in full swing in the provincial capital.

" Keeping in view the epidemic, 14th August would be celebrated with national zeal and fervor. However, he noted that due to the risk of COVID-19 no rallies would be taken out to ensure the virus does not affect the people at large.

"Traders have been asked to decorate their shops, said Deputy Commissioner Sibi Yasir Khan Bazai and added that " Three best shop keepers would be awarded cash prizes for decorating their shops," he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Captain Retired Fayaz Ali said that Independence Commissioner Zhob Division Sohail ur Rehman would grace the ceremony to be held in Deputy Commissioner office in connection with the Independence Day. " COVID-19 SOPs will strictly be followed in all events finalized for holding the independence day enthusiastically," he maintained.

News coming from other districts including Khuzdar, Kalat, Gwadar, Qila Abdullah, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Sibi and Jaffarabad also suggested several programs to be held with regards to the Independence Day.

