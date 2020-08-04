Balochistan allocates Rs 13.5 bln to provide clean drinking

Balochistan government has allocated a sum of Rs 13.5 billion for executing 513 new clean drinking water projects for providing hygienic water to the people of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has allocated a sum of Rs 13.5 billion for executing 513 new clean drinking water projects for providing hygienic water to the people of the province.

The projects would be completed during the current financial year, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Tuesday.

"With the completion of these projects which includes water supply project to Quetta from dam, establishment of water treatment plant and some clean drinking water supply projects.with the completion of these projects, the water issue would be resolved in the province," he added.

The Balochisatn government was working to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at various cities of the province to ensure provision of quality drinking water.

He said the government would install canal water treatment plants at eight water supply schemes of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur to purify the canal water.

The work was in process to supply water to Zhob city from Sabkazai Dam and the work on Mangi Dam project to supply clean drinking water to Quetta city was in full swing, he added.

He said that the feasibility study of Burj Aziz Khan and Babar Kutch Dams was underway which will provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

The official said that Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas are being supplied with clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams through pipelines which were earlier at the mercy of the tanker mafia.

He said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Balochistan government has also started various schemes to provide clean drinking water to fast developing port city of Gwadar.

The first phase of water supply projects has already been completed from out of a total of three phases.

Work is in final stages on the establishment of desalination plants to supply water to Gwadar city, he added.

"The plants would be functional in the next two to three months to desalinate the sea water. With the establishment of the desalination plant, the Gwadar city would get 1.5 million gallons of clean drinking water on daily basis", he added.

He said "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing on this important issue." He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.