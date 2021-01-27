UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Allows Biodegradable Bags Manufacturing To Curb Plastic Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan allows biodegradable bags manufacturing to curb plastic bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government accorded approval for manufacturing of biodegradable bags, a environment friendly alternate to plastic bags and decided to take strict action to seize plastic bags for curbing rising plastic pollution in the province.

Muhammad Khan Utmankhail, an official of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan while talking to APP said that polythene bags being a leading source of spreading plastic pollution have been banned in the province and strong action would be taken against polythene bags manufacturers.

He said that only microns plastic bags were allowed in the open market for business purposes which was a biodegradable bag and that can be reused.

Muhammad Khan said the government has devised a three-phase strategy to free provincial capital from plastic bags under the initiative of Plastic Free Pakistan.

The official said the provincial environment department with the collaboration of all departments concerned had made all preparations for a massive three tier campaign on plastic bags ban.

The department had started awareness campaign in the province and would distribute environment friendly alternate bags among the masses to overcome the menace of plastic bags, he added.

The department would engage people to people contact to impart them knowledge on the hazards of plastic bags and reason for its ban, he said.

He said Zero Plastic initiative would offer alternate jute bags for plastic bags and would be locally produced in Quetta.

He said that plastic waste hazard was an alarming global threat, not only does it directly endanger the environment, marine life and human beings, rather, it is the 8th largest contributor to global warming.

"We have made huge deliberations on plastic bags ban with civil society, academia, experts and media."

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Business Civil Society Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

15 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

31 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.