Balochistan Assembly Approves Scholarship Program For Madrasahs Students

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Assembly approved scholarship program for madrasahs students.

The Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution to provide scholarships to students of religious seminaries (madrasahs).

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Zafar Ali Agha, representing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, presented the resolution during the assembly session.

The resolution emphasized the need to introduce a scholarship program for the students of Madrasahs across the province to improve the educational system. It highlighted that students from various educational institutions, including schools and universities, were benefiting from such programs, which was a commendable step.

However, it pointed out that students from religious seminaries were financially disadvantaged and had no access to any scholarship programs. This lack of support often prevents them from continuing their education.

The resolution called on the provincial government to initiate a scholarship program specifically for students of madrasahs, alongside modern education. Following the discussion, the Balochistan Assembly unanimously approved the resolution.

