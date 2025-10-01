Balochistan Assembly Demands Accountability Over Delays In Pat Feeder Canal Project
Faizan Hashmi
The Speaker of Balochistan Assembly orders the submission of a comprehensive financial and progress report of Pat Feeder Canal by October 20, detailing the use of mobilization funds
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Speaker of Balochistan Assembly orders the submission of a comprehensive financial and progress report of Pat Feeder Canal by October 20, detailing the use of mobilization funds.
The Balochistan Assembly convened a high-level meeting chaired by Speaker Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai to address the prolonged delays in the Pat Feeder Canal Restoration Project, a development initiative deemed critical for the region’s agricultural and public welfare.
The session was attended by MPA Tariq Khan Magsi, Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Majeed Badini, and senior officials from the Assembly and Irrigation Department. The discussion centered on the lack of tangible progress despite the allocation of substantial funds.
Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Majeed Badini described the canal as a red line for the people of Balochistan, emphasizing its vital role in sustaining livelihoods. He voiced public frustration over the absence of on-ground work, despite Rs 65 billion being allocated and Rs 11 billion disbursed as a mobilization advance.
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi echoed these concerns, pointing out that the tendering process is complete and funds have been released, yet contractors have failed to initiate the project. He called for immediate accountability.
Speaker Achakzai took a firm stance, declaring that public funds must be protected and responsibly utilized. He issued directives for the immediate recovery of 50 percent of the mobilization advance from contractors.
The Speaker also ordered to summon contractors before the Assembly to explain the delay.
The Secretary of Irrigation reported that illegal water connections would be disconnected and proposed forming a committee to monitor project execution.
The Project Director confirmed that while approvals and tenders are finalized, challenges on the Sindh side, including encroachments, security issues, and utility relocations, are impeding progress.
Assembly members unanimously pledged to prevent further delays and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting farmers’ rights and ensuring the timely completion of this essential public project.
