Balochistan Assembly Demands Restoration Of 135 Medical Seats

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan Assembly demands restoration of 135 medical seats

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously demanded restoration of 135 seats for Balochistan students in 67 medical colleges of the country.

The resolution to the effect was tabled by Nasrullah Zeray of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, which was adopted by the House.

Through another resolution, which was moved by Sana Baloch, the assembly sought progress on the implementation of some 25 resolutions passed by it during the last two years.

The House also adopted the resolution moved by Zahid Reiki calling to hand over of Baleli, Quetta via Daringarh, Aghberg Highway to the National Highway Authority.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel adjourned the session indefinitely.

