Balochistan Assembly Flays Barkhan Gruesome Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Balochistan Assembly flays Barkhan gruesome killing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Members of the Balochistan Assembly during its session held on Tuesday, in strong terms condemned the Barkhan incident.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail chaired the session.

They called for early arrest of the elements behind this gruesome killing of a woman and her two sons in Barkhan.

Talking on the point of order, Balochistan Minister for Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove said the government will not close its eyes on the incident. "The Barkhan incident should be condemned in strong terms," The Home Minister said he had written to the district administration Barkhan to update him of any private jails but they failed to do so.

Joint Investigation Team has been formed to probe the incident, he said, adding that notification has been issued.

Balochistan education Minister Naseebullah Marri also condemned the "heart-wrenching" incident during the assembly session.

He deplored that the media had highlighted the issue and was also raised in the Senate as well but no action was taken by any quarter.

"We are all responsible for the demise of a woman and her two innocent sons," the minister added.

"If any action was taken on the issue then today's grisly incident would not have happened," he said and requested the chief minister to conduct a judicial inquiry on the matter.

"The culprits behind this ghastly incident must be taken to task at the earliest," he maintained.

