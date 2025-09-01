Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews bill on Institute of Nephro-Urology

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health was held under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Nawaz Kabzai.

Committee members, including Samad Khan Gorgage, Shahida Rauf, Dr Rababa Khan Buledi, Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar, Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch and Special Secretary Assembly Abdul Rehman, attended the session.

The committee held a detailed discussion on the Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology Bill.

Various clauses of the bill were reviewed and recommendations were formulated to be presented in the next session for further debate and approval.