Open Menu

Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews Bill On Institute Of Nephro-Urology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews bill on Institute of Nephro-Urology

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health was held under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Nawaz Kabzai.

Committee members, including Samad Khan Gorgage, Shahida Rauf, Dr Rababa Khan Buledi, Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar, Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch and Special Secretary Assembly Abdul Rehman, attended the session.

The committee held a detailed discussion on the Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology Bill.

Various clauses of the bill were reviewed and recommendations were formulated to be presented in the next session for further debate and approval.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

27 minutes ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

42 minutes ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

56 minutes ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

1 hour ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

1 hour ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

4 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

5 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

5 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan