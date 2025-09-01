Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews Bill On Institute Of Nephro-Urology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health was held under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Nawaz Kabzai.
Committee members, including Samad Khan Gorgage, Shahida Rauf, Dr Rababa Khan Buledi, Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar, Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch and Special Secretary Assembly Abdul Rehman, attended the session.
The committee held a detailed discussion on the Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology Bill.
Various clauses of the bill were reviewed and recommendations were formulated to be presented in the next session for further debate and approval.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A timeless beacon of mercy and humanity1 minute ago
-
1800 police cops deployed for polio 04 day campaign1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews bill on Institute of Nephro-Urology1 minute ago
-
Banni Police arrest man for making fake emergency call on helpline 152 minutes ago
-
Flood Relief Camp Security Reviewed in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured policemen at AMC, assures full aupport11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Culture grieves over Dr Tabassum demise11 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness, Inspects Sensitive Dykes12 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam extends condolences to martyrs of army helicopter crashed12 minutes ago
-
DC visits camps in Tandlianwala12 minutes ago
-
Health dept launches Aquatab drive in flood-hit areas22 minutes ago
-
DS inspects relief camp in flood-hit area22 minutes ago