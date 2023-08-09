Open Menu

Balochistan Assembly Passes 96 Legislation In Five Year Tenure

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislation in five year tenure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Assembly has passed 96 pieces of legislation on various important provincial issues in its five years tenure since the provincial government came into power in 2018.

The 11th Assembly has passed and amended 11 acts in its first parliamentary year started on August 13, 2018, including The Balochistan Government Employees Benevolent Fund Act, The University of Gwadar Act, The Balochistan Finance Act, The Balochistan Essential Education Service Act and many others.

The Assembly has passed important and efficient laws in the health sector including Balochistan Mental Health Act 2019, Balochistan Healthcare Commission Act.

The provincial assembly had also approved a Bill for establishing a university in Gwadar on priority and passed The Balochistan Universities Act on April 19, 2022, to create maximum opportunities for students to get higher education.

Highlighting the provincial Assembly's progress, Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri said that the government had enforced many laws and worked hard to ensure the protection of the public interest.

The coalition government led by Balochistan Awami Party had taken all measures for the wider interest of the province, he added.

The protection of the resources of Balochistan and the rights of its people was a top priority of the government for which a large number of new laws were enacted besides amending different existing laws, he added.

The legislation was the Primary responsibility of the assembly and it has continued to fulfil its responsibility as the need arises, it added.

He was of the view that it was our top priority to bring improvements in the health sector because Balochistan Health Policy 2018-2030 had passed unanimously.

He said during the legislative process, The Balochistan Infrastructure Development CESS Act, The Balochistan Civil Court (Amendment) Act, The Balochistan Housing and Town Planning Act, The Balochistan Charities (Registration, Regulation and Facilitation) Act were passed while the government managed to establish Regional Quality Control board under the supervision of commissioners and health director general respectively.

He said the assembly approved the Benevolent Fund Bill to financially support civil servants on the occasions of marriage and death.

He said the amendment bill of Balochistan Public Service Commission rules also brought under discussion to change the role of the commission and extend the number of members to 12 including two female members.

He said the legislation aimed at making massive reforms in the education sector to bring it at par with other provinces and international standards.

He informed that the provincial cabinet had passed The Balochistan Public Finance Management (Amendment) Act, The Balochistan Factories Act, The Balochistan Board of Technical and Vocational Act, Balochistan Infrastructure Development CESS 2019 and imposed one per cent tax on buses, airplanes and ships entering in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Education Provincial Assembly Marriage Gwadar Progress April August 2018 2019 All Government Cabinet Top Court Housing BPSC

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

23 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

33 minutes ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

51 minutes ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

5 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan