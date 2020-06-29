Balochistan Assembly passes budget 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Assembly here on Monday passed the Budget 2020-21 by majority of votes and strongly condemned the incident of the Karachi Stock Exchange.

Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that he was grateful to the allied parties for approving the budget with the majority and also paid tributes to those who prepared the balanced budget with the help of relevant departments.

He said the annual budget-2020-21 was important for the prosperity and development of the province which would also support addressing public main issues.

Chief Minister, Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan said that a large amount had been allocated for all sectors including education, health, agriculture, irrigation, law and order, and communication in the province, adding that his government was taking all measures to provide maximum relief to the people at their doorstep.

He said about Rs 8 billion was allocated for curbing the coronavirus and the government had met its resource target of Rs 25 billion last year and next year it could be Rs 45 billion.

Jam Kamal further said the provincial government had completed 390 schemes in two years and work on 181 projects had been started which were pended from 18 years.

The present budget would bring prosperity in the province , he added.

Earlier, the Balochistan Assembly also condemned the incident of the Karachi Stock Exchange and offered prayers for martyrs.

Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said on point order that today terrorists entered the Stock Exchange in Karachi and martyred innocent civilians adding "We strongly condemn the incident."