Balochistan Assembly passes resolution against holding elections before census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution asking the Election Commission of Pakistan to not hold general elections in the country until the completion of the upcoming digital census process in the country.

The Parliamentary Secretary for law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi moved the resolution in the assembly session.

The acting speaker Sardar Babar khan Musakhail presided over the session.

She said that the upcoming digital census is going to launch throughout the country from the 1st March which will take time and until the compilation of the digital census process in the country the holding of a general election would not be possible.

It further said that this house of the Balochistan Assembly recommended the Election Commission of Pakistan to withheld the holding of the general election in the country till the process of the the digital census was not completed in the country.

Dr. Rubaba while speaking on the resolution said that the new Constituencies of all the assembly would be re-demarcated on the bases of the population which determine as a result of the digital census in the country.

" Without waiting the result of the digital census the holding of general elections will be useless as on the bases of the population the representation in the national and provincial assemblies could be increased. ' she said.

The chair went out with the resolution for the voting, the entire house supported it unanimously.