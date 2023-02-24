UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Assembly Passes Resolution Against Holding Elections Before Census

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution against holding elections before census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution asking the Election Commission of Pakistan to not hold general elections in the country until the completion of the upcoming digital census process in the country.

The Parliamentary Secretary for law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi moved the resolution in the assembly session.

The acting speaker Sardar Babar khan Musakhail presided over the session.

She said that the upcoming digital census is going to launch throughout the country from the 1st March which will take time and until the compilation of the digital census process in the country the holding of a general election would not be possible.

It further said that this house of the Balochistan Assembly recommended the Election Commission of Pakistan to withheld the holding of the general election in the country till the process of the the digital census was not completed in the country.

Dr. Rubaba while speaking on the resolution said that the new Constituencies of all the assembly would be re-demarcated on the bases of the population which determine as a result of the digital census in the country.

" Without waiting the result of the digital census the holding of general elections will be useless as on the bases of the population the representation in the national and provincial assemblies could be increased. ' she said.

The chair went out with the resolution for the voting, the entire house supported it unanimously.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan March All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

5 minutes ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

27 minutes ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

27 minutes ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work ..

Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work on New Strategic Arms Treaty ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt to form committee to resolve business communi ..

Govt to form committee to resolve business community's problems

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.