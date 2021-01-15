Balochistan Assembly passes resolution of condemnation Mach tragedy

The Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution of condemning the Mach tragedy as it termed the act barbaric and inhumane

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution of condemning the Mach tragedy as it termed the act barbaric and inhumane.

Speaker Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo chaired the session of Balochsitan Assembly here on Friday.

Qadir Nail tabled the condemnation resolution of the Mach incident on behalf of the Hazra Democratic Party which read that those elements involved in the tragedy of the Mach to early arrest them to justice.

The lawmakers passed the resolution unanimously after discussion and expressed regret over the incident and demanded the setting up of a fact-finding commission to investigate all incidents related to sectarianism.

Balochistan Speaker, while concluding the debate of the resolution, termed the incident as a disgrace to history, he said that not only the Hazara community but also other nations of the province were affected by such incidents.