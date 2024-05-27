Balochistan Assembly passes resolution regarding Youm-e-Takbeer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Balochistan Assembly on Monday passed a resolution regarding the Youm-e-Takbeer, presented by Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran in which he took a stand that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan acquired the honour of becoming the 7th nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

With the nuclear test, the Pakistani nation and the Islamic world had felt with glad. The endeavour was made possible by the efforts of the political leadership and scientists of the Pakistan Army, the resolution added. The protection of the territorial integrity, freedom and sovereignty of the country was possible due to the nuclear test.

Pakistan is determined to promote peace and stability in South Asia.

Balochistan Assembly pays tribute to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for carrying out nuclear tests.

They will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the development and defense of the integrity of the country.

We will defeat the internal and external conspiracies against the country's integrity and institutions. The entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army and pays salute to the martyrs of the security forces for the protection of our dear country.

Provincial Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani said that the name of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should also be included in the resolution.

The Speaker, with the opinion of the House, jointly approved the congratulatory resolution regarding Youm-e-Takbeer in the Balochistan Assembly.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani presented a motion regarding the formation of special committee of Balochistan Assembly on CPEC.

The House approved moving the special motion of the formation of special committee of the house on CPEC.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government wants to keep the House on board on every issue.

CPEC is a project of the Federal government and the province has an important role in CPEC.

The Chief Minister said that a special committee needs to be formulated regarding the CPEC through which the concerns would be shared with federation.

The government members can make their own decisions, but they want to go along with the opposition. He said that an important meeting to be held on Tuesday on the issue of SBK. The opposition should also take part in the healthy debates.

MPA Haji Mir Zabid Ali Reki, presented a resolution to allocate funds in the upcoming budget for the establishment of a cadet college in Washuk.

He explained the position in the resolution that poor students are deprived of best education due to non-availability of higher education institute in the area.

The provincial government should allocate funds in the budget of 2024-25 for the establishment of a cadet college in Washuk.

The House approved the resolution for allocating funds in the upcoming budget for the establishment of Cadet College in Washuk District.

The session of the Balochistan Assembly has been prorogued.