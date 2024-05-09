Open Menu

Balochistan Assembly Passes Resolution To Condemn May 9 Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to condemn the May 9 attacks and demanded the Federal Government to take strict action against the elements, planners and facilitators involved in them.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sadiq Umrani presented the resolution in the House.

The resolution read: "This House expresses full solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and demand the Federal Government to punish the planners and facilitators of May 9, 2023 (arson attacks) and those who were directly or indirectly involved in the incidents.

"The Pakistan Army is the protector of national borders and ideological borders, every kind of conspiracy against it should be foiled," the minister underlined.

Provincial ministers and assembly members including Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Kakar Saleem Khosa, Asim Kurd, Majeed Badeni, Syed Zafar Agha, Dastgir Badeni, Noor Muhammad Dummar and others also supported the resolution.

They also demanded a ban on the party responsible for the May 9 incidents.

Earlier Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai administered oath to newly-elected members including Jhanzaib Mengal, Zareen Magsi and Zamrak Khan Achakzai.

