Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to facilitate fisheries in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Balochistan Assembly unanimously approved resolution for supply of water electricity and other provision of facilities to fisheries in Gwadar on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly.

Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati tabled a resolution and demanded that practical measures would be taken to address problems of Gwadar.

The sense of deprivation was being increased among public in the area after reading it during session, he said and added people would record their protest if problems of Gwadar were not resolved at earliest.

Provincial Agriculture minister said on point of order that entire Gwadar affairs were under authority of Federal government, saying it was significant that stakeholders of Balcohsitan should also be taken into confidence in matters of Gwadar for durable solution of problems.

Lawmakers also approved resolutions regarding legal trade with Afghanistan and provision of basic amenities to people of Sariab Road Quetta.

The report 2016 and 2017 of Auditor General Pakistan was presented in provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Muskhel adjourned the session of Balochsitan Assembly indefinitely.