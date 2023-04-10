Close
Balochistan Assembly Passes Resolution To Hold Elections On Same Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Assembly (BA) on Monday passed a resolution regarding holding the elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies on the same day.

The session was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali.

Provincial Minister of Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu presented a resolution to hold the elections of National and Provincial Assemblies simultaneously in the whole country.

He said, currently, the country was going through an economic crisis under these conditions, holding of elections more than once would further weaken the country's economy.

The resolution further said that the Constitution of Pakistan was a supreme document, and every institution has a duty to uphold it under Article 184 of the Constitution.

According to the 18th constitutional amendment, the Election Commission of Pakistan is empowered to conduct free and fair elections, he said.

He further said that the census was going on in the country and its results were yet to come, while holding elections without the results of the census was not in the interest of the country.

This resolution was approved by a majority vote in the Balochistan Assembly.

