Balochistan Assembly Speaker Stresses Unity, Self-reliant At Speakers' Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, on Thursday underscored the importance of unity and self-reliance during his address at the 18th Speakers’ Conference.
Welcoming all speakers and delegates to the event, Achakzai expressed gratitude to the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his team for successfully organising the conference. “This is an opportunity to strengthen dialogue among legislative leaders,” he remarked.
Addressing the challenges faced by Balochistan, Achakzai highlighted that both the political leadership and the people of the province are committed to establishing sustainable peace in the region.
“The time is not far when Pakistan will play a pivotal role in global peace efforts,” he said, reflecting an optimistic vision for the country’s future.
Calling for collective responsibility, Achakzai emphasised, “We must solve our problems ourselves. It starts with self-improvement and addressing internal challenges.”
He encouraged collaboration among stakeholders to achieve progress and stability.
The conference kicked off today served as a platform for legislative leaders to exchange ideas on governance, peace-building, and national unity, with a focus on addressing regional and national issues.
