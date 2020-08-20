Balochistan Assembly summoned to meet on August 24

The Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday summoned the session to meet on August 24

The session of provincial assembly has been called on the requisition of the Member of Provincial Assembly, handout issued by the Assembly Secretariat said.