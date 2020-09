Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session to meet on 08 September

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session to meet on 08 September, 4 pm, a handout issued by Assembly Secretariat said on Friday.