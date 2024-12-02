(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on Monday directed the finance department to get the details of the bank accounts under with the signatory of deputy commissioners of the province and deposit the amount in the National Treasury besides closing the inactive accounts as soon as possible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Balochistan Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on Monday directed the finance department to get the details of the bank accounts under with the signatory of deputy commissioners of the province and deposit the amount in the National Treasury besides closing the inactive accounts as soon as possible.

The committee also expressed concern over the negligence of Deputy Commissioners, as they showing non-seriousness in the implementation of the decisions of the penal.

The Balochistan Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting chaired by Asghar Ali Tareen has expressed concern over the non-participation of Deputy Commissioners in the forum and not refund of compensation to the people whose lands were retrieved by the government.

The committee said that the people are suffering due to not getting the refund for their lands and PAC expressed their concern for not solving their problems.

The committee, which was attended by Zabid Ali Reki, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, and Zmarak Khan Achakzai emphasized that the compensation amount should be awarded to the owners within six months, excepting those whose cases are in the courts.

The committee noticed that the Deputy Commissioners despite being given two opportunities, have failed to attend the meeting.

The Chairman has ordered to write a letter to the Chief Secretary and demanded disciplinary action against the concerned DCs over not attending the committee meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela informed the committee that DC Lasbela received Rs 750 in 2021, which is still in his account.

DC Lasbela told the committee that the fund was lying before her posting. The chairman stressed that transfer postings are part of the job, but such matters should be resolved as soon as possible.

Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that if the court has not given a stay order on any land, then this money should be distributed among the people. The finance minister further said that if the value of people's properties is kept low, then their amount should be increased and paid according to market value as soon as possible.

The committee also discussed the accounts under the signatory of Deputy Commissioners and directed the Finance Department to get the details of all these accounts and close the inactive accounts as soon as possible and deposit the amount in the National Treasury.

Zabid Ali Reki said that the unused money lying in the accounts of Deputy Commissioners for many years should be deposited in the government treasury.

In previous meetings, the committee had discovered that around Rs 19 billion were lying in compensation accounts of DCs since 2008, adding that it should be earmarked for compensation, road construction, and other purposes.

Zmarak Khan Achakzai directed that the people should be paid the compensation as soon as possible and stressed the importance of depositing the amount in the public treasury in case of non-payment of the compensation.

The committee ordered that all the concerns Deputy Commissioners to attend its upcoming meeting to be held next week with full preparation.