QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed concern over poor budgeting and inefficient fund utilization by various departments of Balochistan government in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Asghar Ali Tareen.

The meeting focusing on the performance and financial accountability of the Department of Labour and Manpower and the Balochistan Revenue Authority.

The meeting was attended by PAC members Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Zabid Ali Reki, Ghulam Dastagir Badini, Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, and Ubaid Gorgage, along with Accountant General Nasrullah Jan, Director General Audit Balochistan Shuja Ali, Secretary Labour Niaz Ahmed Nechari, Chairman Balochistan Revenue Authority Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, and several other senior officials.

During the session, the committee reviewed the Appropriation Accounts for FY 2021-22 and audit paras for FY 2022-23. It was revealed that out of the allocated Rs 2,234.079 million for development and non-development expenditures, only Rs 1,412.397 million was utilized. The unspent Rs 821.679 million raised serious concerns about poor budgeting and inefficient fund utilization.

The meeting discussed a key issue of mismanagement of Rs 522.146 million in grant funds by the B-TEVTA Quetta director during FY 2019-20. Instead of returning the unused funds to the government treasury, the amount was deposited in a private bank’s savings account. The bank unlawfully deducted Rs 8.

626 million as tax,violating financial regulations. Despite this being reported in February 2021, no departmental response has been received.

The PAC instructed the immediate return of unutilized funds to the treasury, issuance of tax exemption certificates, and recovery of the deducted amount from the bank.

Another audit finding exposed that the Balochistan Employees Social Security Institute, Hub Circle, spent Rs 27.689 million on medicine procurement in FY 2015-16 without following standard procurement procedures. The department failed to establish a procurement committee or issue public tenders, in defiance of PAC directives and parliamentary protocols. The committee recommended urgent action by the Chief Secretary to enforce accountability.

In the meeting the PAC reviewed the performance of the Balochistan Revenue Authority, which is responsible for collecting sales tax on services. Audit findings revealed irregularities amounting to Rs 231.564 million and pending recoveries of Rs 35.599 million. The PAC instructed a follow-up meeting between the Accountant General and the BRA Chairman to address the issues.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the Public Accounts Committee vowed to ensure the lawful use of public funds. It emphasized that no financial misconduct in government departments would be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against those responsible.