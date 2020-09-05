Balochistan assets could develop through private partnership: Jam Kamal

Chief Minister Balochitan Jam Kamal Khan Friday said that the assets of the province are its natural resources, land and location that could be developed through partnership with the private sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochitan Jam Kamal Khan Friday said that the assets of the province are its natural resources, land and location that could be developed through partnership with the private sector.

A more effective, workable and comprehensive strategy was needed to attract the private sector to invest in Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting on the briefing regarding Public Private Partnership Amendment Bill 2020.

The meeting was briefed by the Planning and Development Strategic Plan and Reforms Cell on the proposed amendments to the bill.

The Chief Minister directed that such amendments should be included in the Public Private Partnership Bill which would not create any legal ambiguity.

He instructed for consultation and guidance with the concerned agencies of other provinces and the Federal government on the amendments.

Jam Kamal emphasized the need to formulate policies that would create a favorable environment for partnership between investors and the private sector.

"If we launch three projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in a year, it will be a great success of the government," he said.

The meeting took a detailed look at all aspects of the proposed amendments and approved the bill.