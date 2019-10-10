UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) Awards Financial Assistance To 200 Poor Patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch on Thursday that the Balochistan government assisting 200 poor and needy patients financially suffering from different chronic diseases.

The aid would be given under the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs one billion supplementary fund, which would be spent for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants", he told APP adding that all cases have been approved by the medical board.

He urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said that the government had also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme which would provide assistance to the social and sports sectors of the province.

Whereas, he added, special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students have also been set up as well.

