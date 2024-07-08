Open Menu

Balochistan Awami Party Delegation Calls On PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his government's successful efforts to stabilize the economy and presented a people-friendly budget.

The delegation also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for taking keen interest in development of Balochistan and announcing the public welfare projects in the province.

The overall political situation of the country and province also came under discussion during the meeting.

