Balochistan Awami Party Delegation Calls On PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The delegation commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his government's successful efforts to stabilize the economy and presented a people-friendly budget.
The delegation also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for taking keen interest in development of Balochistan and announcing the public welfare projects in the province.
The overall political situation of the country and province also came under discussion during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor
BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..
VC GCU attends US Independence day event
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan
Man crushed to death in road mishap
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari18 seconds ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected22 seconds ago
-
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha2 minutes ago
-
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz3 minutes ago
-
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..7 minutes ago
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event42 minutes ago
-
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan43 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges42 minutes ago
-
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case42 minutes ago