Open Menu

Balochistan Awami Party To Support PML-N

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its political support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the center and Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its political support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the center and Balochistan province.

BAP spokesperson Senator Kohda Babar Friday informed media persons that a delegation of BAP had met PM-nominated Mian Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

BAP president Nawabzada Khalid Magsi led the delegation that also included Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and others.

He said formation of government and other issues were discussed during the meeting adding BAP leadership had decided to support PML-N at the Center and in Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

6 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

6 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

12 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

6 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

8 minutes ago
 DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relati ..

DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

8 minutes ago
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Is ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..

8 minutes ago
 COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

8 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

8 minutes ago
 Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of a ..

Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

8 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in ..

Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

8 minutes ago
 Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan