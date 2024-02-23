Balochistan Awami Party To Support PML-N
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its political support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the center and Balochistan province.
BAP spokesperson Senator Kohda Babar Friday informed media persons that a delegation of BAP had met PM-nominated Mian Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.
BAP president Nawabzada Khalid Magsi led the delegation that also included Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and others.
He said formation of government and other issues were discussed during the meeting adding BAP leadership had decided to support PML-N at the Center and in Balochistan.
APP/ask.
