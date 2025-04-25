Balochistan Bar Association stands with armed forces against Indian aggression: Attaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Balochistan High Court Bar Association, President Mir Attaullah Lango on Friday said that the Balochistan Bar Association (BBA) stands shoulder to shoulder with the government, armed forces and state against Indian aggression.

He said that after the Pahalgam incident, the Modi government made sad and shameful allegations against Pakistan without any evidence.

Talking to APP, he said that lawyers give a clear message to India that no compromise would be accepted on the survival, security and stability of the beloved homeland.

Mir Attaullah Lango said that Pakistan is a nuclear country and wants peace in the region; if India imposes war, defeat would be its destiny.

He called for the timely holding of a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and also paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir for formulating a comprehensive action plan.

He said that the legal community stands with the Pakistan Army and the state in times of Indian aggression and difficulty.