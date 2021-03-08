Balochistan becomes a destination for investors: Zarkoon

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said foreign investors were taking interest in the province while Balochistan has become an attractive destination for investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said foreign investors were taking interest in the province while Balochistan has become an attractive destination for investors.

In a statement, he said the Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is working determinately on project planning, investor & business facilitation, incentives and skills provision.

The CEO remarked that Balochistan has attractive investment opportunities in the sectors of construction, agriculture, minerals and mineral resources, tourism, energy, livestock and many other potential sectors.

Zarkoon further informed that the BBoIT has established regional offices at Islamabad and Karachi to facilitate the investors/business community and promote investments.

He said that after the approval of Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP), investments in the province would be made possible saying that a new era of investments would begin and the barriers to investment could be removed with the implementation of this Policy.

He praised incumbent government's efforts for presenting investment opportunities of Balochistan to the World, so that they could come and take advantage of the opportunities here.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, the provincial government has taken several historic steps for the promotion of investments which are beginning to bear fruit, Zarkoon commented.

He said investment policy was also a link in the same chain which would be important for the development and prosperity of the province adding the economic activities of Balochistan to be promoted significantly by several initiatives taken of BBoIT.