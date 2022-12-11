Balochistan, best region for foreign investment: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Balochistan is the most important part of the region for foreign investors.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that "If investment comes here, not only the province of Balochistan as well as the country will benefit from the effects of foreign investment.

She said that a special gift for the people of Balochistan is the Rekodiq project, the resumption of which is a good omen for Balochistan. This project is a green signal for foreign investors in Balochistan and the start of this project will attract many foreign companies for safe investment in Balochistan the start of this project will stabilize the national economy.

"Balochistan is considered a backward province in all provinces, she said adding that Balochistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty with bounties and resources.

In the past, the valuable resources of Balochistan were looted and wasted in a well-thought-out plan.

Just as the CPEC project and Gwadar port projects have provided employment to thousands of people in the province, similarly, more than 8,000 jobs will be available from the start of the Rekodiq project, in which the people of Balochistan will be the first to get an opportunity.

She paid tribute to the Pak Army and other security forces of Pakistan and said that due to the excellent performance of our security agencies, the law and order situation in Balochistan has improved due to which domestic and foreign investors have turned to the province.

The senator further said that there are bright possibilities for people associated with industry and trade to increase national production and provide wide employment opportunities, promote investment and access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries through CPEC.

She expressed hope that like CPEC, the Recodiq project will soon fulfill its goals and with the completion of projects like CPEC and Recodiq, a new era of development will begin in the entire region.