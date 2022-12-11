UrduPoint.com

Balochistan, Best Region For Foreign Investment: Senator Zehri

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Balochistan, best region for foreign investment: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Balochistan is the most important part of the region for foreign investors.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that "If investment comes here, not only the province of Balochistan as well as the country will benefit from the effects of foreign investment.

She said that a special gift for the people of Balochistan is the Rekodiq project, the resumption of which is a good omen for Balochistan. This project is a green signal for foreign investors in Balochistan and the start of this project will attract many foreign companies for safe investment in Balochistan the start of this project will stabilize the national economy.

"Balochistan is considered a backward province in all provinces, she said adding that Balochistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty with bounties and resources.

In the past, the valuable resources of Balochistan were looted and wasted in a well-thought-out plan.

Just as the CPEC project and Gwadar port projects have provided employment to thousands of people in the province, similarly, more than 8,000 jobs will be available from the start of the Rekodiq project, in which the people of Balochistan will be the first to get an opportunity.

She paid tribute to the Pak Army and other security forces of Pakistan and said that due to the excellent performance of our security agencies, the law and order situation in Balochistan has improved due to which domestic and foreign investors have turned to the province.

The senator further said that there are bright possibilities for people associated with industry and trade to increase national production and provide wide employment opportunities, promote investment and access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries through CPEC.

She expressed hope that like CPEC, the Recodiq project will soon fulfill its goals and with the completion of projects like CPEC and Recodiq, a new era of development will begin in the entire region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Law And Order CPEC Gwadar Sunday Market All From Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

12 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

21 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

21 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

21 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.