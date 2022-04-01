UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Board Committed To Prevent Cheating Culture: Shaukat

Published April 01, 2022

Controller Board Balochistan Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpara on Friday said that Balochistan Board was using all available resources to eradicate cheating system from examination centers

He also urged students and parents also have to fulfill their responsibilities for eradicating cheating culture for the quality of education.

Talking to students, during his visit to examination center at Special High school, he said that Balochistan Board was using all available resources to prevent cheating in the ongoing ninth and tenth examinations in the province.

He said that the curse of cheating was licking our society like termites and for its eradication, parents, and people belonging to all walks of life would have to play their role.

He said that Balochistan Board was discouraging cheating and providing opportunities to talented students to move forward.

