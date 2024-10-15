Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) introduces grading system

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta has introduced a grading system and launched an e-complaints cell for the first time in the province’s history.
This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani here on Tuesday. Secretary of Colleges and Higher Education, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, and BBISE Chairman Ijaz Baloch
attended the meeting.
It was announced, in the meeting, that Balochistan would replace the traditional marks-based system with a grading system, in line with the minister’s vision for educational reforms. Following the Federal Board, Balochistan Board will become the second board in Pakistan to adopt this grading system.
As pet new system, students will now receive grades instead of marks, and the concept of first, second, and third positions will be abolished.
BBISE chairman said that the board will be ready to conduct examinations under the new grading system for 9th and 11th grades starting in 2025.
Additionally, the e-complaints cell has been launched, allowing students across the province to register complaints related to the board.
The meeting also delegated the development of practical exam procedures to the academic committee to finalize the best possible approach.
APP/ask.
