Balochistan, bouquet of people from different tribes, races: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the province was a bouquet of people belonging to different nations, tribes, and races despite having the unique rich culture, traditions and civilization of the province was identity of the people living here.

On the occasion of Baloch Culture Day, the chief minister in his message said that living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to better understand all these traditions, culture, unique lifestyle and keep it alive forever, he added.

The chief minister said that Province's Baloch poets, writers, historians and authors Mir Gul Khan Naseer, Atta Shad, Abdul Qayyum Baloch, Syed Zahoor Shah, Siddique Akbar and all the other poets had always taught the Baloch nation unity, harmony, national unity, bravery, unity and harmony and positive constructive thinking beyond all prejudices.

He urged the youth to play an active role in the development of the province keeping in view all these constructive aspects so as to be the best reflection and interpreter of the society and the province.

The chief minister said that the style of dress makes it unique while the Balochi cuisine and the bravery and hospitality of the Balochs had always been remembered in golden words in history.

He said that this day taught us to fully adhere to all these positive principles and leads us towards the formation of a constructive society while rejecting destructive thinking.

The chief minister observed that at present anti-national elements were trying to seduce the youth for the fulfillment of their negative intentions but our conscious and patriotic youth would not fall into such deceptions.

"The government is pursuing a policy of giving a better and brighter future to its youth through the provision of jobs and employment and all resources are being utilized to ensure a better future for their children", he said.

The chief minister reiterated his commitment that we would guide youth in the right direction by providing better education and training in order to use their capabilities for development of the country and the province.