Balochistan Budget For FY 2023-24 On Monday
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan government will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 tomorrow on Monday, the Finance Department officials said on Sunday.
Earlier, the Balochistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023.
The budget was scheduled to be presented 16 June, 2023, in the provincial assembly.
The date for the budget announcement was extended as MPAs and ministers belonging to different political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Finance Department said.