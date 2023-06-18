UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Budget For FY 2023-24 On Monday

Published June 18, 2023

Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan government will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 tomorrow on Monday, the Finance Department officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023.

The bud­get was scheduled to be presented 16 June, 2023, in the provincial assembly.

The date for the budget an­nouncement was extended as MPAs and ministers belonging to differ­ent political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Finance Department said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget Provincial Assembly June Sunday Government

