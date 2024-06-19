Balochistan Budget On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Balochistan Government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday.
According to assembly sources, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 p.m.
APP/ask.
