Balochistan Budget On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan budget on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Balochistan Government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday.

According to assembly sources, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 p.m.

APP/ask.

