Balochistan Budget session postponed till June 19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar had summoned the session of the provincial assembly for June 16 for the tabling of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

However, Finance Department has asked for more time to prepare the budget, now the Budget session will be heldon June 19 instead of June 16, 2023, Finance Department sources said on Thursday.