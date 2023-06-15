UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Budget Session Postponed Till June 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Balochistan Budget session postponed till June 19

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar had summoned the session of the provincial assembly for June 16 for the tabling of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-2

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar had summoned the session of the provincial assembly for June 16 for the tabling of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

However, Finance Department has asked for more time to prepare the budget, now the Budget session will be heldon June 19 instead of June 16, 2023, Finance Department sources said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Budget Provincial Assembly June

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersbu ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Foru ..

13 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between P ..

Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between Putin, African Leaders on Grain ..

6 minutes ago
 Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak ..

Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak Armed Forces

10 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation ..

UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation with various world countries: ..

28 minutes ago
 UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African D ..

UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African Delegation Heads to Russia, Ukr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.