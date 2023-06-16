(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that the Balochistan government has taken the province out of difficult situations and put it on the path of development. Despite all the difficulties, the provincial government led by Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has allocated a budget for each region on the basis of equality, she said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the proposed budget would be people-friendly which would truly reflect the aspirations of the people of Balochistan. She said, the Balochistan government will complete its constitutional term.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the Balochistan budget would be very balanced and people-friendly, which was good for Balochistan.

It will open new avenues of development for the people and employment opportunities will be created, she said.

She further said that in the budget, development projects worth billions of rupees had been laid in every district of Balochistan, which would bring Balochistan at par with other provinces in development. A new era of social development will begin in the province, the credit of which goes to the government of the Chief Minister.

Senator Zehri said that in these circumstances, a better budget could not be presented for Balochistan.

She expressed the hope that the provincial government would take into consideration the difficulties of every class in the bidget. It is necessary to announce special packages for the lower class and create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, she expressed.